Priyanka Chahar Choudhary looks red hot in a saree, Fans say “Nazar utarwalo nahi toh haters ki nazar lag jayegi”

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary shared some pictures of looking stunning in a red saree

By Pooja Tiwari
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary looks red hot in a saree
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary looks red hot in a saree

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary became a household name and has built a massive fan following who bestows her with a lot of love and support.

Recently she shared some pictures looking stunning in a red saree. The saree has beautiful flower embroidery and detailing at the end. Priyanka paired it with a bralette blouse. The Udaariyaan actress captioned the pictures, “Got a lot of Dm’s for the red saree pictures, so there you go my lovelies.

One fan wrote, “Lal saree mei tu kinni sohni lgdi” another wrote, “Nazar utarwalo ni toh haters ki nazar lg jayegi queen ko waise hi jalte rhte hai’ One user wrote, “how is she so cute and hot at the same time” One wrote, “Anku ki Laal Pari looks very beautiful in red saree”.

Pooja Tiwari is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc.
Punjab court stays release of ‘Jodi Teri Meri’ starring Diljit Dosanjh
Meta introduces new personalisation controls for FB reels
