Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla reveal their twin daughters name

Rubina Dilaik shared pictures of their twin daughters also revealing the name of them.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla reveal their twin daughters name_pic courtesy instagram

Rubina has reportedly delivered twin girls recently. Its been a month now. Rubina shared pictures of their twin daughters also revealing the name of them.

She captioned, ‘Excited and extremely happy to share that our daughters , Jeeva and Edhaa are one month old Today..Universe blessed us on the auspicious day of Gurpurab !Send in your wishes For our angels’

Rubina and Abhinav are seen holding their babies in one picture and in another revealing their names as Edhaa and Jeeva.

They are celebrating one month of their twin daughters on the auspicious day of Gurpurab.

