Salman Khan along with Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam are creating alot of buzz for their upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

The celebs arrived in stylish avatar on the Kapil Sharma Show. Shehnaaz won many hearts with her jaw-dropping black bodycon dress. Palak kept it cool and casual in co-ord set. Salman wore all black outfit. Pooja was seen wearing an orange gown

The film is set to release on Eid this month. The celebs will grace the Kapil Sharma Show this weekend.

Check out Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari look stylish on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show below: