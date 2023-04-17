scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVFashion n Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill flaunts her beauty in red dress at Baba Siddique’s iftar party

Shehnaaz Gill too attended the iftar party.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Shehnaaz Gill flaunts her beauty in red dress at Baba Siddique's iftar party
Shehnaaz Gill flaunts her beauty in red dress at Baba Siddique's iftar party

The annual iftaar party hosted by Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique in Mumbai last night was a star-studded affair.

Like every year, this year too, a large number of film and television stars attended the party on Sunday and added glitz and glamour to the event.

Everyone’s favourite ‘Bhaijaan’ Salman Khan sported a black Pathani suit for the occasion and stole the show with his presence. Salman’s father Salim Khan also marked his presence and got clicked with the Siddique family.

Shehnaaz Gill too attended the iftar party. She was seen wearing a heavy red dress. She was seen flaunting her beauty in style. We are totally loving her look.

Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
Previous article
IPL 2023: Hunger from the rest of the batting unit helped us cross the finishing line, says Trent Boult
Next article
Daily Covid cases marginally dip, active cases cross 60K
This May Also Interest You
Sports

CLOSE-IN: Lightning seems to have struck the strike rate of batters (IANS column)

Sports

CCI Classic Invitation Billiards: Advani, Sitwala to lead Indian challenge; all eyes on Gilchrist

Health & Lifestyle

Pact inked for clinical trials of ayurvedic anti-cancer drug

Sports

IPL 2023: I give myself targets, I play a lot of match simulations, says Rahul Tewatia on finishing matches

Sports

IPL 2023: We have to bat better in the powerplay, admits DC assistant coach Pravin Amre

News

Gujarati film 'Shubh Yatra' depicts life of an ambitious immigrant

Health & Lifestyle

Pfizer's new bivalent mRNA Covid booster vax highly effective: Lancet

Sports

Super Cup: Jamshedpur FC enter semi-finals at ATK Mohun Bagan's expense

Technology

Future ChatGPT models to replace many human tasks: Top AI scientist

News

Shruti Hassan hits back in a humorous way

Sports

IPL 2023: Rana, Rinku fifties in vain as SRH beat KKR by 23 runs

News

Billy Murray alleges some men tried to kidnap his grandkids

Health & Lifestyle

Hyd doctors use endoscopic method to remove tumor blocking patient's respiratory tract

Health & Lifestyle

High stress may raise risk of cognitive problems post age 45: Study

Sports

Man City cruise past Leicester as Newcastle and Spurs both lose in Premier League

Technology

US Senators slam Tesla for 'willful disregard' of customers' privacy

Technology

Google releases emergency update to fix 1st zero-day bug of 2023 in Chrome

Sports

Bumrah commences rehab at NCA, Shreyas to undergo surgery for lower back issue

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US