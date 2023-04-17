Shehnaaz Gill flaunts her beauty in red dress at Baba Siddique’s iftar party

The annual iftaar party hosted by Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique in Mumbai last night was a star-studded affair.

Like every year, this year too, a large number of film and television stars attended the party on Sunday and added glitz and glamour to the event.

Everyone’s favourite ‘Bhaijaan’ Salman Khan sported a black Pathani suit for the occasion and stole the show with his presence. Salman’s father Salim Khan also marked his presence and got clicked with the Siddique family.

Shehnaaz Gill too attended the iftar party. She was seen wearing a heavy red dress. She was seen flaunting her beauty in style. We are totally loving her look.