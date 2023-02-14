scorecardresearch
Shehnaaz Gill set the internet on fire with a pink saree with a deep neck “fans say ‘Uffff Teri Ada”

Shehnaaz Gill took to her Instagram handle and dropped a new video from a recent photoshoot.

By Pooja Tiwari
The actor was seen slaying effortlessly and fans cannot keep calm after looking at the reel with a Punjabi track in the background.

Shehnaaz can be seen striking some sensuous poses dressed in a saree and a cleavage-baring blouse with a big bow collar. The actress let the outfit do all the talking as she opted for no jewellery. She completed her look with a messy hairdo, well-done brows, dewy makeup, semi-kohled eyes, and nude lips. She captioned the post with multiple pink hearts emoticon. Fans have flooded the comments section with fire and heart emojis.

One of the fans said, “Kya khoob lagti ho badi sundar dikhti ho.” Another said, ““Uffff Teri Ada. ”

