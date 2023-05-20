scorecardresearch
Shehnaaz Gill shares unseen moments from her Thailand vacation

Shehnaaz Gill is spending some quality time in Thailand.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Shehnaaz Gill shares unseen moments from her Thailand vacation
Shehnaaz Gill shares unseen moments from her Thailand vacation

Shehnaaz Gill is spending some quality time in Thailand. On Friday night, the actress dropped a video on her Instagram handle which share several glimpses of her vacation. It is a compilation of happy moments that Shehnaaz spent at the island nation.

In the video, Shehnaaz Gill can be seen posing on a sea-side in a gorgeous hot outfit. Another scene featured actress taking a bath in a pool. She can also be seen playing with water and taking a walk and jumping around on beach. Sharing the clip on her social media handle, Shehnaaz wrote, ‘happiness’ along with a dolphin, sun and a wave emoji.

Shehnaaz shared a series of hot pictures of herself in which she she was seen in a sexy red outfit as she striked sensuous poses on the beach.

