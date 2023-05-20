Shehnaaz Gill shares unseen moments from her Thailand vacation

Shehnaaz Gill is spending some quality time in Thailand. On Friday night, the actress dropped a video on her Instagram handle which share several glimpses of her vacation. It is a compilation of happy moments that Shehnaaz spent at the island nation.

In the video, Shehnaaz Gill can be seen posing on a sea-side in a gorgeous hot outfit. Another scene featured actress taking a bath in a pool. She can also be seen playing with water and taking a walk and jumping around on beach. Sharing the clip on her social media handle, Shehnaaz wrote, ‘happiness’ along with a dolphin, sun and a wave emoji.

Shehnaaz shared a series of hot pictures of herself in which she she was seen in a sexy red outfit as she striked sensuous poses on the beach.