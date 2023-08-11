scorecardresearch
Shiv Thakare receives ‘Best power-packed performer of Television industry’ award

Bigg Boss 16 fame Shiv Thakare receiving his Best power packed performance from Kangana Ranaut

Bigg Boss 16 fame Shiv Thakare receiving his Best power packed performance from Kangana Ranaut at an awards function. He shared photos on his Instagram handle and wrote “It’s an honour to get an award for the ‘Best power-packed performer of Television industry’ felicitated by @kanganaranaut Special Thanks to all of you for always believing in me! Ganpati Bappa Morya

Shiv is seen wearing grey checkered suit while receiving the award. He looks smart and handsome in this look. We are totaly drooling over his stylish look.

Several dropped their reactions in the comments section. A user wrote, Congratulations Shiv for winning the award for The Best Power Packed Performer Of Television Industry 2023 Many more to come while another wrote, ‘Loved your outfit too’

