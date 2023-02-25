scorecardresearch
Shiv Thakare and Sumbul Touqeer Khan flaunt their stylish looks at Bigg Boss 16 party; ShivSum fans are melting

Shiv Thakare was spotted at the success bash of the Bigg Boss 16.

By Pooja Tiwari
Shiv Thakare was spotted at the success bash of the Bigg Boss 16. He is now winning hearts for his humble and grounded gesture in the video that has been going viral on social media.

On the other hand, Sumbul Touqeer Khan was also spotted at the Bigg Boss 16 success bash. Talking about the same, he was seen wearing a purple shirt paired with black pants.

Both ShivSum chose deep rich jewel tones in their outfits. While Sumbul wore a wine red colored dress he opted for a rich purple.

Fans totally love their fashion style.

