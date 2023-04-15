Sumbul Touqeer is currently garnering love and support since her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 16. The actress earlier got her due recognition with her honed acting skills on the screen.

Sumbul Touqeer’s latest glimpses from the show went viral on internet. She shared pictures on her Instagram and captioned, “You are the sky . Everything else is just the weather”

Sumbul gracefully flaunting her saree in style. She is seen wearing a blue saree paired with shimmery sleeveless blouse. We are totally in love with her look.

Check out Sumbul Touqeer Khan slaying in blue saree below: