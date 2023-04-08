scorecardresearch
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s Kiss will melt your hearts

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most adored couples of the showbiz world who just stole the show with their cutesy moment.

By Shweta Ghadashi
In tonight’s award show, we saw the actor turning into a true gentleman for his ladylove as he adjusted her chair so that Tejasswi can sit comfortably.

Talking about their stylish appearances, Karan looked uber cool in a black dapper outfit whereas Tejasswi looked beautiful in a shimmery white gown

Tejasswi and Karan’s kiss is the talk of the town. They have often seen flaunting their PDA in public.

Check out Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s kiss below.

