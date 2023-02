The red carpet of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 event was graced by the eminent personalities of the Indian telly industry. The Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash made heads turn in her traditional avatar.

She opted for a stunning golden printed saree for the event and looked beautiful as she posed for the cameras.

Fans are totally in love with Tejasswi’s look. She always flaunts her fashion in style. We are totally in love with her look.