scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVFashion n Lifestyle

TV actors share their fondest memories of Baisakhi

From dressing up traditionally to enjoying different kinds of delicacies, there are many ways TV actors share what makes the harvest festival, Baisakhi, special for them

By Agency News Desk
TV actors share their fondest memories of Baisakhi
TV actors share their fondest memories of Baisakhi

From dressing up traditionally to enjoying different kinds of delicacies, there are many ways TV actors share what makes the harvest festival, Baisakhi, special for them. Many preferred to celebrate it with their co-actors on sets.

‘Meet’ actor Shagun Pandey said that this festival has a lot of significance in his life.

“Being a Punjabi, I love to dress up in Punjabi attire on this day and eat lots of delicious dishes. At our home, we make Kada Prasad on this day, offer it to Waheguru and seek the blessings for a prosperous year ahead.”

Shagun said that due to work, he missed celebrating the festival in Punjab and hoped to fulfill his wish very soon.

“My wish is to celebrate this festival in Punjab once again in my life and enjoy it with all the dancing and celebrations. I really love how people celebrate the Baisakhi festival with a lot of fun, merriment, and enthusiasm,” he added.

Deepshikha Nagpal of ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’ spoke about the relevance of Baisakhi and said that it is a festival dedicated to farmers and it’s not a new year for only farmers and sikhs but it’s for everyone.

“It’s the time farmers harvest and with their hard work we get our grains on time. This year we celebrated it on the sets and also with friends. I enjoyed having kada Prasad.”

TV actor Karan Kundrra, who is seen in the show, ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’, added: “Baisakhi reminds us to seize the opportunities to make the best of what we have and reap the fruits of our labour. Let us embrace the spirit of renewal and make the most of every moment, whether it’s on stage, on screen, or in our everyday lives. May this festival inspire us to take charge of our lives and create our destiny.”

On the other hand, actress Kaveri Priyam said that after portraying Amrita in ‘Dil Diyaan Gallaan’, she has started understanding and admiring Punjabi culture and traditions.

“Let’s celebrate the harvest and the start of a new year while pledging to support each other through life’s highs and lows. This Baisakhi should serve as a time for families to come together, forgive past grievances, and revel at the moment,” she concluded.

Previous article
'Never Have I Ever' to return with final season this June
Next article
China's chip imports drop 23% as US, India ramp up semiconductor manufacturing
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Jadeja claims 3/20 as Mumbai Indians struggle to 157/8 against CSK

News

Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif, to be cast as female lead opposite Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3?

Technology

Healthtech platform Practo lays off 41 employees, mostly engineers

Feature

Hindi film industry: The first quarter is dismal

News

Soundarya Sharma is training for MMA ‘for something special overseas’

Technology

GM's self-driving car crashes into bus, automaker recalls 300 robotaxis

Technology

Google releases first public Beta of Android 14

Sports

IPL 2023: Ravichandran Ashwin fined 25% match fee for breach of code of conduct

Sports

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings felicitate M.S Dhoni for leading franchise in 200 matches

News

Pooja Hegde responds to 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' trailer trolling

Health & Lifestyle

TN health dept on vigil as fresh Covid-19 cases touch 432

News

Shruti Hassan hits back in a humorous way

Fashion & Lifestyle

Halle Berry bares all while drinking wine in new pic

Technology

Apple stops signing iOS 16.3.1 to prevent users from downgrading

Health & Lifestyle

K'taka health dept worried about poll rallies becoming super spreader events

Sports

Kerala deaf team wins IDCA 2nd Test National Cricket Championship

Fashion n Lifestyle

Sumbul Touqeer Khan shares cute BTS pictures with Shiv Thakare and Arjun Bijlani from the sets of upcoming project

Technology

Raj Neervannan-cofounded AlphaSense raises $100 mn, bullish on India

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US