Aayudh Bhanushali gushes over his pawdorable friend 'Chhota Bullet'

Aayudh Bhanushali shared that during a shoot in Jaipur, he got to meet an adorable friend in the form of a cute little black Labrador.

By Agency News Desk
Aayudh Bhanushali gushes over his pawdorable friend 'Chhota Bullet'

Child actor Aayudh Bhanushali, who essays the role of Krishna in the television show ‘Doosri Maa’, shared that during a shoot in Jaipur, he got to meet an adorable friend in the form of a cute little black Labrador. He also came up with a unique name for the pup – Chhota Bullet.

The actor made the revelation ahead of the International Dog Day which happens to be on Friday.

The actor shared that he is a big dog lover but his busy work schedule keeps him from having a dog since being apart from them for months makes him sad.

The actor said: “While shooting for my show ‘Doosri Maa’ at ZEE Studios Jaipur a few months back, I met a wonderful black Labrador. One day, he approached me and started playing around my leg. I instantly connected with him and asked his owner if I could care for him for a while. He agreed because he saw how much I cared.”

“I named him Chhota Bullet because he was small, super cute, and fast. When I called, ‘Chhota Bullet, come here’, he would run to me, sometimes stumbling adorably due to his tiny legs. During my breaks, we played with a ball and raced around. I often took him to parks and gardens. It was hard to say goodbye when he left, but we connected through video calls. I believe animals show pure, selfless love and deserve the best the world can give them,’ he added

‘Doosri Maa’ airs Monday to Friday on &TV.


