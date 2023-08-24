Aayudh Bhanushali gushes over his pawdorable friend 'Chhota Bullet'

Child actor Aayudh Bhanushali, who essays the role of Krishna in the television show ‘Doosri Maa’, shared that during a shoot in Jaipur, he got to meet an adorable friend in the form of a cute little black Labrador. He also came up with a unique name for the pup – Chhota Bullet.

The actor made the revelation ahead of the International Dog Day which happens to be on Friday.

The actor shared that he is a big dog lover but his busy work schedule keeps him from having a dog since being apart from them for months makes him sad.

The actor said: “While shooting for my show ‘Doosri Maa’ at ZEE Studios Jaipur a few months back, I met a wonderful black Labrador. One day, he approached me and started playing around my leg. I instantly connected with him and asked his owner if I could care for him for a while. He agreed because he saw how much I cared.”

“I named him Chhota Bullet because he was small, super cute, and fast. When I called, ‘Chhota Bullet, come here’, he would run to me, sometimes stumbling adorably due to his tiny legs. During my breaks, we played with a ball and raced around. I often took him to parks and gardens. It was hard to say goodbye when he left, but we connected through video calls. I believe animals show pure, selfless love and deserve the best the world can give them,’ he added

‘Doosri Maa’ airs Monday to Friday on &TV.