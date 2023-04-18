scorecardresearch
Actor Bakhtiyaar Irani: The more you read the script, the more you understand the character

Bakhtiyaar Irani has shared that for being a good actor, it is very important that one must bond well with co-actors on set, and read and understand the script properly.

Actor Bakhtiyaar Irani, who is currently seen in the show ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’, has shared that for being a good actor, it is very important that one must bond well with co-actors on set, and read and understand the script properly.

“I keep my cell phone in my makeup room because that is not required on the set. I wish all actors abide by that. It is something that really helps your character because the more you read the script, the more you understand the character. The more you read, the more you talk to your co-actor, the more you relate to the lines, the more naturally it comes out,” he said.

When asked about him the shows and projects that he enjoyed the most, and he said: “I think I did about three, four characters, but the closest one was Ronnie in ‘Badi Door Se Aaye Hain’. I understood the character completely. When somebody touches his personal stuff, he would get angry with people. And at the same time, when the wife tells him what his behaviour is, he calms down immediately. So, these are certain things which relate to me in my real life. So I guess Ronnie D’souza is the closest to me.”

Talking about his biggest critics, he says: “Greatest critic surely would be my mom and my wife. They are killers. They keep saying like ‘you lost because of this’, ‘You could have been better’ and all. My wife still hasn’t and my mom has stopped criticising me a little bit. I think she’s passed out that stuff. But every time I go on the set, she’ll be like, ‘be nice to everyone’, ‘be calm’. ‘Adjust with things if you don’t get anything you want’. Every time she tells me this and I follow that only.”

The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
