Aishwarya Khare: For me, adult friendships is about being there for each other

Friends hold a special place in our hearts, and Friendship Day is a wonderful occasion to celebrate these bonds. And on the eve of this special day actress Aishwarya Khare talks about the importance of friendship in her life.

Falling on the first Sunday of August each year, friendship day reminds us of the value of the meaningful connections we share with our friends. This day highlights the importance of the great chemistry we have with our friends and the positive impact they have on our lives.

Talking about the same, Aishwarya said, “Friendship Day always reminds me of the time when we all were young and used to celebrate it in the school with our friends. The excitement of buying friendship bands, keeping two-three special ones for your close friends and eagerly waiting to tie them is something I miss the most.”

“I think friendship is one of the most important relationships of your life as it is the one we choose out of pure love. I don’t believe in the concept of best friends, but I have a lot of close friends who understand me and have known me for quite a few years now and the bond is just unbreakable. For me, adult friendships are more about being there for each other, and understanding the other person whenever needed,” she said.

Aishwarya, who essays the role of Lakshmi in ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ further shared: “Even on the sets of ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’, our bond has grown over the years and now we can tell about each other’s mood just by looking at the person’s face. I am just blessed to have all these lovely people around me, and I wish everyone a very Happy Friendship’s Day!”

Making their way into the audience’s hearts, Aishwarya and Rohit Suchanti aka #RishMi have become household names and command a massive following. The show revolves around Lakshmi Bajwa, a kind-hearted naive girl from a village who gets married to a businessman named Rishi Oberoi (played by Rohit). However things take a turn when Lakshmi learns the truth of her marriage.

‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ airs on Zee TV.