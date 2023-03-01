scorecardresearch
Aishwarya, Rohit overwhelmed with gratitude as 'Bhagya Lakshmi' touches 500 mark

'Bhagya Lakshmi' actors Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti are on cloud nine as their show has successfully completed 500 episodes.

By News Bureau
Aishwarya, Rohit overwhelmed with gratitude as 'Bhagya Lakshmi' touches 500 mark
Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti for Bhagya Lakshmi _ pic courtesy instagram

‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ actors Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti are on cloud nine as their show has successfully completed 500 episodes. They are grateful to the audience for loving their performance and the storyline of the daily soap.

The actors talked about their journey and what makes the show special for them.

Aishwarya said: “This is definitely an overwhelming feeling for us. It absolutely doesn’t feel like we’ve completed 500 episodes. The whole cast of the show is so good and so close to each other that sometimes we forget that we are not a real family. Since the start, Lakshmi’s journey has been amazing, I don’t think I have ever played a character like this and worked so hard with all my love and enthusiasm before.”

‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ started on August 3, 2021, and the story revolves around the central character Lakshmi, played by Aishwarya, and her marriage and relationship with Rishi, essayed by Rohit.

Rohit said that the moments he spent on the sets are very special as everyone there is like a family to him.

He said: “I can’t believe we have completed 500 episodes already, it feels like we all met, just a couple of days ago. We all are like family on the set and are always up to some mischief like friends. It is difficult to find such a bonding nowadays. Completing 500 episodes has been possible only because of them and our lovely fans.”

‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ airs on Zee TV.

Yogesh Bhardwaj to play detective in 'Chhipkali', calls it his most challenging role
General Motors lays off 500 workers to cut costs
