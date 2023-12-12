Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Advertisement
TVNews

Amitabh Bachchan amazed as ‘Vada Pav’ delights Bulgarians

Amitabh Bachchan shared how Maharashtra's most loved delicacy 'Vada Pav' is famous in Bulgaria, Europe.

Agency News Desk
By Agency News Desk
Amitabh Bachchan amazed as 'Vada Pav' delights Bulgarians
Amitabh Bachchan amazed as 'Vada Pav' delights Bulgarians _ pic courtesy news agency

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently hosting ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’, shared how Maharashtra’s most loved delicacy ‘Vada Pav’ is famous in Bulgaria, Europe. In the episode 86 of the quiz based reality show, host Amitabh welcomed Dilip Mohan Shimpi from Maharashtra’s Nandurbar to the hot seat.

For Rs 2,000, the contestant was asked: “The main ingredients of which of these include a type of bread and potatoes?”

Advertisement

The options given were — Jalebi, Vada pav, Pulao, and Rava idli. The correct answer was Vada Pav.

The ‘Don’ actor went on to say, “Vada pav is a terrific snack, sir. In Maharashtra, one can survive solely on ‘vada pav’ all their life, especially in Mumbai.”

- Advertisement -

The 81-year-old actor further narrated an anecdote, and shared: “ ‘Vada pav’ is not just a popular snack only in Mumbai, but all around the world. A few years ago, I went to Bulgaria to shoot a film. Bulgaria is in Europe. I saw ‘vada pav being sold there in Bulgaria.”

“I asked them what it was. They told me in their language ‘This is delicious and quite popular here’. I asked them, ‘Where is it made?’ They said, ‘A desi here makes them.’ And they relished it. The foreigners were having ‘vada pav’,” added Amitabh.

- Advertisement -

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ airs on Sony.

Advertisement
Previous article
Orry: To be in a party full of stars you have to sign up to be the most relevant person
Next article
Rafael Nadal trains in Kuwait ahead of comeback
Advertisement
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertisement