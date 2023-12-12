Amitabh Bachchan amazed as ‘Vada Pav’ delights Bulgarians

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently hosting ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’, shared how Maharashtra’s most loved delicacy ‘Vada Pav’ is famous in Bulgaria, Europe. In the episode 86 of the quiz based reality show, host Amitabh welcomed Dilip Mohan Shimpi from Maharashtra’s Nandurbar to the hot seat.

For Rs 2,000, the contestant was asked: “The main ingredients of which of these include a type of bread and potatoes?”

Advertisement

The options given were — Jalebi, Vada pav, Pulao, and Rava idli. The correct answer was Vada Pav.

The ‘Don’ actor went on to say, “Vada pav is a terrific snack, sir. In Maharashtra, one can survive solely on ‘vada pav’ all their life, especially in Mumbai.”

- Advertisement -

The 81-year-old actor further narrated an anecdote, and shared: “ ‘Vada pav’ is not just a popular snack only in Mumbai, but all around the world. A few years ago, I went to Bulgaria to shoot a film. Bulgaria is in Europe. I saw ‘vada pav being sold there in Bulgaria.”

“I asked them what it was. They told me in their language ‘This is delicious and quite popular here’. I asked them, ‘Where is it made?’ They said, ‘A desi here makes them.’ And they relished it. The foreigners were having ‘vada pav’,” added Amitabh.

- Advertisement -

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ airs on Sony.