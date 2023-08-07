scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Anjali Anand: Journey of 'KKK 13' brought growth, self-discovery into my life

Anjali Anand, who got eliminated in the third week of stunt based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13', said this journey allowed her to explore different aspects of her personality

By Agency News Desk
Anjali Anand Journey of 'KKK 13' brought growth, self-discovery into my life
Anjali Anand Journey of 'KKK 13' brought growth, self-discovery into my life

Actress Anjali Anand, who got eliminated in the third week of stunt based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’, said this journey allowed her to explore different aspects of her personality, and she is grateful for the growth and self-discovery it has brought into her life. Hosted by Rohit Shetty the show brought back the much-anticipated ‘Relay Week,’ infusing terrifying stunts with the added element of fear ‘fanda’.

Amid the intense competition, Anjali fearlessly took on every daunting task thrown her way. In her last shock-based stunt, Anjali was outperformed by Shiv Thakare as she couldn’t adhere to the time limit set for it.

Bidding farewell to the show, Anjali said, “Participating in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ has been an exhilarating journey for me. Although I felt nervous initially, once I started the stunts, my fears faded away. Despite facing numerous challenges, I gained confidence and discovered a lot about myself.”

Anjali made a great first impression on the show with her determination to win the title of the ultimate Khiladi. She proved her mettle and resilience in a stunt involving creepy crawlies that were raining on her as she was cycling to collect coins.

She befriended wild animals and did not back down in stunts that involved cheetahs and crocodiles. In a stunt that tasked contestants to pick crocodiles up, Anjali lifted the maximum number of crocodiles. Her performance in all the height-related stunts was nothing short of incredible.

Talking about the same, the actress said: “I take immense pride in my achievements on the show. It primarily tested my mental strength than my physical prowess. Surprisingly, I remained calm when facing animals like cheetahs, snakes, and crocodiles. I handled crocodiles with such ease, as if they were my pet dogs, after a while.”

Anjali further said: “This journey allowed me to explore different aspects of my personality, and I am grateful for the growth and self-discovery it has brought into my life.”

She also extended her heartfelt gratitude to Rohit, saying his mentorship brought out her true potential.

“His unwavering belief in us provided the strength to confront every challenge, even in the face of fear. This show has been a pivotal moment in my life, an unforgettable experience that I will cherish forever,” she added.

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ airs on Colors.

13
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Deepika Padukone’s friendship day post for her “best friend” Ranveer Singh
Next article
Why doctors aren't prepared for use of ChatGPT in medicine
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Asian Champions Trophy hockey: Pakistan beat China 2-1 to remain in contention

Sports

La Liga: New season, new name, but same teams set to challenge (preview)

Technology

Musk’s Tesla appoints India-origin Vaibhav Taneja as CFO

Sports

Women's World Cup: Kerr returns as Australia storms into quarterfinals

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Mohun Bagan get past Punjab FC 2-0 for second consecutive win

Sports

Golf: Korea’s An registers fourth runner-up finish of career at Wyndham Championship

Technology

Scientists discover highest-energy light coming from Sun

Sports

WI v IND: Nicholas Pooran fined 15 per cent match fee for criticising umpires

News

From bliss to battles: 5 series that depict strained marital bonds

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi L-G visits Lok Nayak Hospital; issues instructions for treatment of cancer patients

Sports

Athletics: World body ratifies world records for Kipyegon, Girma and Perez

Fashion & Lifestyle

Helen Flanagan says she's '33 and thriving' on her birthday

News

A light-hearted dare game leads to skeletons tumbling out of the closet in '1001 Nunakal'

News

Vaibhav Tatwawadi says his brotherly camaraderie with Prem continued off screen

Sports

Scottish Open: Aditi to play Women’s Open, ISPS Handa with 70 in last round; Diksha in hunt too

News

Neeraj Ghaywan never felt like outsider as he took the reins of 'Made In Heaven 2'

Sports

Asian Champions Trophy hockey: Malaysia beat Japan 3-1, seal berth in knockouts

Technology

Antibody-based therapies may help fight influenza B: Study

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US