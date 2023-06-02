scorecardresearch
Anjali Tatrari's 'Vanshaj' character 'resonates with women who are questioned'

Anjali Tatrari has shared that her Vanshaj character deeply resonates with her, and that it will be relatable to a lot of women whose positions are often questioned

By Agency News Desk
Anjali Tatrari

Actress Anjali Tatrari, who will be seen essaying the role of Yuvika in the upcoming television show ‘Vanshaj’, has shared that the character deeply resonates with her, and that it will be relatable to a lot of women whose positions are often questioned in various situations.

‘Vanshaj’ is a family drama that spotlights the issue of inheritance by male members of a business family. The story unfolds as the female lead character Yuvika challenges the age-old norms of succession and stakes a claim based on capability to helm the Mahajan family’s legacy business.

She said: “I am honoured to be entrusted with the role of Yuvika, a determined young woman who confronts formidable trials in life. I eagerly anticipate the opportunity to portray her transformative journey on screen as she navigates through this profound phase. Yuvika’s character resonates deeply with the challenges faced by women whose positions are often questioned in various situations. I am thrilled to breathe life into her character and infuse it with depth and authenticity. My sincere hope is that the audience will embrace our show, forge a connection with my character, and thoroughly enjoy watching her story unfold.”

The show promises to make the viewers reflect on the patriarchal approach of the Mahajan family and their interpersonal dynamics as well as the fierce and political business dynamics.

Puneet Issar said: “As one of the esteemed elders in the family, Bhanu Pratap bears the weight of the responsibility of safeguarding the integrity of the empire, even amidst the complexities of familial dynamics. While delving into the character, I discovered a profound personal connection through his values and distinctive perspective on life. I am sincerely thrilled to embark on this exhilarating journey and make my contribution to the narrative of ‘Vanshaj’.”

Produced by Swastik Productions, ‘Vanshaj’ is set to premiere on June 12 and will air every Monday to Saturday on Sony SAB.

Agency News Desk
