Ankit Bathla: Balancing 'Kundali Milan' shoot, entrepreneurship is challenging

In the world of entertainment, where dreams collide and destinies are shaped, actor Ankit Bathla stands as a multi-faceted personality

By Agency News Desk

In the world of entertainment, where dreams collide and destinies are shaped, actor Ankit Bathla stands as a multi-faceted personality, gracefully balancing two contrasting roles that keep him constantly on his toes

To television viewers, he is the charismatic Yash in the show ‘Kundali Milan’, but beyond the screen lies a story that delves into his remarkable journey as both an actor and a thriving entrepreneur.

In ‘Kundali Milan’, Yash’s character navigate the complexities of his onscreen relationships with Anjali and Richa. Ankit, in real life, is a true multi-tasker, effortlessly donning multiple hats with finesse.

Not only is he a seasoned actor, but he also has a thriving business venture, named Grandiose events and entertainment, where he runs his own event management company.

Talking about the challenges of balancing two worlds, Ankit opens up about his passion and his ‘baby’.

“One is my passion, for which I left behind a well-paid job in Delhi and ran headfirst into the entertainment industry. The other is my company, my baby, Grandiose events and entertainment, which I’ve seen grow and flourish every single day over the past five years,” said Ankit.

Living the life of a daily soap actor, Ankit faces the demanding schedule of the ‘Kundali Milan’ set, leaving him with little time for other commitments. Yet, he remains grateful for the support he receives from both his production team and his Grandiose events and entertainment team.

“Balancing both worlds simultaneously is undeniably challenging, with most of my time devoted to the show’s shooting schedules,” Ankit admits.

“However, I consider myself fortunate to have a production team that understands my commitments beyond acting and grants me the time off to manage my events. Grandiose events and entertainment team has been nothing short of incredible, seamlessly aligning meetings with my schedule. You’ll often find me attending meetings during lunch breaks, optimising every moment,” he added.

While Yash’s character grapples with onscreen challenges, Ankit gracefully balances the demands of his acting career and his entrepreneurial aspirations.

‘Kundali Milan’ airs on Shemaroo Umang.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
Entertainment Today

