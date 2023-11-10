Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande backstabbs friend Munawar Faruqui, removes him from immunity task

Another week is almost done in the Bigg Boss 17 house and Munawar Faruqui started off the week with handling ration related matters which was challenging but in true Munawar style, he handled it with sensibility and strength.

Now, in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, Bigg Boss carried out a task to earn immunity from next week’s nominations. Ankita, Sana, and Khanzaadi were tasked with dressing up similar to the character Manjulika from the movie ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’. Round after round, one of the three had to remove some contestants from the race for immunity.

In the first round, Ankita removed a few contestants, one of them being Munawar. Ankita’s reason for removing him was that he is a strong contender and since this is a game, she has to play it too. This left Munawar hurt and confronted Ankita about it. He explained that he believes they are friends but feels betrayed by her since she removed him from the task, and that too in the first round itself. He also did not find her reason valid enough.

The sincere and natural way in which Munawar is forming bonds in the house is being admired by the viewers. He will surely be playing even more fierce and strong after this. It will be interesting to see how he gets through the various challenges that come with maintaining and dealing with relations in the house.