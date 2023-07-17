scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Archana Gautam takes English lessons, changes wardrobe to look 'classy'

Archana Gautam has said that she is currently focusing on herself, taking English tuitions, reading books, and donning a new look.

By Agency News Desk
Archana Gautam takes English lessons, changes wardrobe to look 'classy'
Archana Gautam takes English lessons, changes wardrobe to look 'classy'

Archana Gautam, who became a household name with her stint in ‘Bigg Boss 16’, has said that she is currently focusing on herself, taking English tuitions, reading books, and donning a new look.

Archana Gautam emerged as one of the strongest contestants of ‘Bigg Boss 16’ and now her fans are eagerly waiting to see her doing daredevil stunts in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ season 13. At the special screening of the first episode of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’, all the contestants were seen together watching it. Here Archana revealed about her experience and much more.

Archana, who is seen these days in a very different avatar, said: “I feel when a person steps into something, he should always grow. So currently, I am growing. I am taking English tuitions, reading books, donning a new look to make myself look classy. I want to become a better actress now.”

“As the shoot of the show was in Cape Town, the foreign crew was only conversing in English and I faced a lot of problems. So I have realised English is a must if you are traveling abroad,” she added.

Talking about the bonds she created during the shoot, she said: “I became the closest to Aishwarya and Nyra. People used to call us Trimurti. I have made many good friends on the show.”

There are talks that she is amongst the finalists of the show. She said: “For that, everyone has to watch the episodes. But Yes, I would say my fans will not be disappointed at all. I have performed all my stunts very nicely.”

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ airs on Colors TV.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Just thought someone has to find way to speak to ICC: Khawaja reveals intervention in over-rate penalty reduction
Next article
BBL, WBBL overseas drafts to happen on September 3; Thunder, Stars to get first picks
This May Also Interest You
Fashion and Lifestyle

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt flaunt their casual looks from the promotion of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ at Mumbai airport

Sports

BBL, WBBL overseas drafts to happen on September 3; Thunder, Stars to get first picks

Sports

Just thought someone has to find way to speak to ICC: Khawaja reveals intervention in over-rate penalty reduction

Technology

Swiggy launches unique tool for restaurants to expand outlets, 100 onboard

News

'Bhagya Lakshmi' actor Akash Choudhary escapes unhurt after his car gets hit by truck

Sports

US Masters T10: New York Warriors acquired by Indian origin entrepreneurs Preet Kamal and Gurmeet

Sports

Conditions in South Africa, you will need somebody like Rahane to come good: Vikram Rathour

Technology

Google introduces new media viewer for Chat on Android

Technology

Tesla most wanted car brand in the world: Report

News

Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi starrer ‘Merry Christmas’ release announced

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev yells at Elvish Yadav saying ‘Baap pe mat jaana’ after he calls him ‘Bewakoof ka baccha’

News

'Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2' begins its shoot with Dibakar Banerjee at the helm

Technology

Crypto, blockchain sector saw $2.32 bn investment in Q2, lowest since Q4 2020: Report

Sports

The rise of the next superstar of tennis: Sachin, Nadal, others hail Alcaraz for Wimbledon triumph

News

Barun Sobti: Shooting in Punjab for 'Kohrra' was discovering the land through new lens

Sports

Women’s cricket: The recent team announcement for Asian Games is perplexing (Column: Left-hand view)

News

Mohan Agashe says 'Do Gubbare' celebrates great connections coming from unexpected places

News

Akshay Oberoi confirms court drama 'Illegal' Season 3, to be filmed in Delhi, Mumbai

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US