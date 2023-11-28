Arjit Taneja ecstatic on working with BFF Sriti in ‘Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’

Actor Arjit Taneja, who plays Virat in the impossible love story ‘Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’ has expressed his excitement on being cast opposite his best friend Sriti Jha, and called it a ‘cherry on top’.

The show weaves the journey of two contrasting characters Amruta and Virat, portrayed by Sriti and Arjit respectively.

It unfolds against the vibrant backdrop of Mumbai, where Amruta, a 29-year-old unmarried Marathi Mulgi and worldly wise Punjabi Munda find their paths crossing in the most unexpected of ways.

While she believes in the power of love and the sanctity of a meaningful life partnership that both sides need to constantly work on, he harbours a skeptical view on marriage after having burnt his fingers. He is anti-marriage, having concluded that most women are gold-diggers.

For the first time, the audience will get to see besties Sriti and Arjit cast opposite each other.

Talking about the same, Arjit said: “The added excitement of being cast opposite my best friend is like a cherry on top. When I heard Sriti has been locked for Amruta’s character, I guess that was it, I immediately said yes too.”

“Amruta’s optimism clashes with Virat’s wariness towards marriage and this paves the way for a rollercoaster of emotions,” he added.

Produced by Mukta Dhond, the show has a layered narrative, replete with twists and turns, making for an entertaining viewing experience. The show delves into the intricacies of today’s love dynamics.

Mukta said: “The story tries to depict the two most predominant outlooks the youth seems to have, today, about love and marriage. While half of them seem to be optimistic about finding a suitable match, there’s an equally large and growing number who have begun to question the institution or even view marriage in an unfavourable light.”

The producer said: “Writing Amruta and Virat, who represent these diverse schools of thought, has been a joy as they’re so culturally different with opposing mindsets, and still have one thing in common — they can go to any lengths for their families.”

The show also boasts of an ensemble cast with Kishori Shahane Vij who will play the role of Babita Ahuja (Virat’s mother), an elitist Punjabi mother from South Delhi who is very proud of her social status and Hemangi Kavi as Bhavani Chitnis (Amruta’s mother) who is a true blue, middle-class, Maharashtrian woman for whom her family is everything.

The show is airing on Zee TV