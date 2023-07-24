scorecardresearch
Arjun Bijlani plays prank on Nikki, hides her make-up room keys on sets

Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma not only enjoy each other's company, but also strive to help one another to enhance their character portrayals on-screen

By Agency News Desk
Television actors Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma have found a good friend in each other. Their friendship extends beyond the screen, as they not only enjoy each other’s company, but also strive to help one another to enhance their character portrayals on-screen in ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti’.

With their mischievous antics and lighthearted pranks, the duo has become the centre of laughter and cheer on the set, spreading joy among their fellow cast and crew members.

In a delightful display of camaraderie, when Arjun decided to play a hilarious prank on Nikki, he ingeniously hid her make-up room keys right when she had to go inside the room for a look change. Unaware of the plot, Nikki was eagerly looking for the keys everywhere on set and got so many people involved to look for her keys.

Little did she know that everyone was a part of the prank. The set erupted with laughter as Arjun couldn’t hold his amusement, while Nikki’s initial surprise quickly transformed into laughter.

Arjun said: “Nikki and I have fostered a friendship that extends beyond our roles as on-screen characters. Engaging in pranks while shooting has become a means of infusing our work routine with enjoyment and mirth. It is truly wonderful to have Nikki as both a co-star and friend, someone who wholeheartedly embraces the more lighthearted aspects of life.”

“We take joy in cultivating a lively and positive ambience on the Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti sets, delighting others with laughter and orchestrating amusing practical jokes that can transform an ordinary day into a delightful experience,” he added.

Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the show stars Arjun as Shiv, and Nikki as Shakti.

While Arjun and Nikki’s camaraderie continues to brighten up the set, as they constantly find new ways to keep the laughter alive, it will be interesting for the viewers to watch how Mandira (Parineeta Borthakur) will lock Shakti in a room. After rescuing her, will Shiv be able to make Shakti reach for her interview in time?

It airs on Zee TV.

