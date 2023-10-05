Arshi Khan enters 'Shravani'; calls her role as 'Awaam ki Jaan'

Actress Arshi Khan, who has joined the cast of ‘Shravani’, shared about her character, saying the audience is in for a delightful treat. The drama has escalated to new heights in the post-leap storyline, where the viewers witnessed Shivansh (Mohit Sonkar) tying the knot with Shravani (Sonal Khilwani), driven by a burning desire for revenge against her family, whom he believes responsible for his father’s tragic demise.

With the introduction of Arshi as Julie Jasoos, hired by Bhanu (Shravani’s tau ji) to unravel the mystery surrounding Shravani and Shivansh’s marriage as well as why Shivansh is troubling Shravani, it will be interesting to witness Julie unveil a long-hidden secret.

Speaking about her entry, Arshi said: “I have always portrayed strong characters, and Julie is no exception. She’s sharp, quick-witted, and utterly charming. But what truly sets Julie apart is that she is much like me; she is ‘awaam ki Jaan,’ captivating the hearts of men with her charismatic persona.”

“The audience is in for a delightful treat as they fall in love with Julie and her unique charm,” she added.

With Arshi bringing her charisma to the screen as Julie Jasoos, this show promises a rollercoaster of emotions, suspense, and drama that will keep you hooked.

‘Shravani’ airs on Shemaroo Umang.

Meanwhile, Arshi rose to fame with her entry as a contestant in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 11’.