Ayub Khan all set to enter 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal'

By News Bureau
Ayub Khan

Known for TV shows such as ‘Gud Se Meetha Ishq’, ‘Spy Bahu’, ‘Shakti -Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’, popular actor Ayub Khan is set to enter the show ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ and essaying the role of Vikram Oberoi, the strict and authoritarian father of Veer and Armaan, played by Karan Kundrra and Gashmeer Mahajani.

Ayub said: “I am overwhelmed with the love and appreciation I have received for my role as Vikram Oberoi in ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’. I’m happy to be part of a show that has an ambitious scale and wants to strengthen the fantasy space.”

With his entry, there will be a new twist in the story as Veer and Armaan will be meeting their father after years.

The 54-year-old actor further briefed about his character in the show and said: “The character that I play, Vikram Oberoi is a headstrong father, who has his set of secrets. I have tried to bring depth and authenticity to my character. I’m thrilled to see that the viewers are enjoying the new twist my entry has brought to the plot. I look forward to entertaining the audience with more nail-biting moments in the future through this show.”

‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ airs on Colors.

