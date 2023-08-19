scorecardresearch
Badshah grooves to 'Eyy Bidda' with 'N-House Crew' in 'IGT 10'

Badshah will be seen setting the stage on fire with his dance moves along with the vibrant dance group, 'N-House Crew' on the song 'Eyy Bidda Ye Mera Adda' from 'Pushpa' movie. 

By Agency News Desk
Adding a lot of ‘swag’ to the grand premiere of ‘India’s Got Talent’, uber-cool judge and rapper Badshah will be seen setting the stage on fire with his dance moves along with the vibrant dance group, ‘N-House Crew’ on the song ‘Eyy Bidda Ye Mera Adda’ from ‘Pushpa’ movie. 

Hailing from Chandigarh, the N-house crew impressed the three judges – Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Badshah with their exhilarating stunts in the audition round, and danced their way into ‘Top 14’, with a golden buzzer.

And this weekend, the dance group will entertain with a masaledaar performance on ‘Eyy Bidda Ye Mera Adda’, dressed as the iconic character ‘Pushpa’. The song is from Allu Arjun starrer 2021 action drama film ‘Pushpa’. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the pivotal roles.

The power-packed act will not only get a standing ovation but will also receive the signature ‘lath tod’ compliment from ‘Badshah’.

Furthermore, Badshah expressed his wish to learn the hook step from the crew with a fusion of their style, making it an unmissable moment.

Wowed by the N-house crew’s performance, Badshah said: “You’ve poured your heart and soul into your act. I swear, I wasn’t expecting anything less than this from you.”

An awestruck judge Shilpa shares: “I’d like to share one thing with the N-House Crew, you bring in a lot of attitude in your dance and if you apply the same attitude to life, there’s nothing that can hold you back. You danced like tigers, and you truly owned the stage. Life itself is a dance; all you need is to perceive it that way and approach it with that mindset.”

“‘Jee Khush Kar Dita’ – this performance, and I’m immensely proud that I pressed the Golden Buzzer for you that day. Initially, I was a little hesitant as you had decided not to continue with the show, but that ‘no’ transformed into a positive outcome, and what a remarkable transformation it was. You truly deserved it,” she added.

The grand premiere episode, titled ‘Talent Ka World Premiere’, will witness the Top 14 contestants enthral everyone with their impactful acts that perfectly echo the sentiment of ‘Vijayi Vishva Hunar Hamara’.

India’s Got Talent season 10 airs on Sony.

