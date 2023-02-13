scorecardresearch
MC Stan gets voice call from girlfriend, told ‘trophy lekar hi aana’

By News Bureau

MC Stan’s girlfriend got on an audio call with the rapper amid “Bigg Boss 16” grand finale show and told him that he should only return with the trophy. Host Salman Khan asked Stan how would his girlfriend, whom he lovingly calls “Booba’, react to all the praises he gives to co-housemate Priyanka Choudhary.

Moments later a call is patched, where the rapper’s girlfriend greets him. A shocked Stan asks how she’s doing and asks if she is “gussa” with him.

To which, “Booba” replies: “Haana face cut jawline.”

An awkward Stan laughingly clarifies there’s nothing like that.

Then Salman asks what is the best compliment Stan has given to her till date, to which she says the same and that he says the same thing to everyone.

Before cutting the call, she said: “Jeet ke hi aana. Please trophy lekar hi aana ghar (Win and come. Get the trophy home.)”

Salman Khan dances with ‘Ishq Main Ghayal’ actress Reem Shaikh
Glittering turnout at Sid-Kiara reception, but so many solo shows!
