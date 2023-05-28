scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

'Bhagya Lakshmi' star Rohit Suchanti shares his dream to work with Kiara

Rohit Suchanti may have quite a formidable following, but he himself is a big fan of Kiara Advani, who he hopes to romance on the big screen one day.

By Agency News Desk

‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ star Rohit Suchanti may have quite a formidable following, but he himself is a big fan of Kiara Advani, who he hopes to romance on the big screen one day. Having worked in the television industry for many years, Rohit has shared screen space with a lot of actresses, but he now aspires for no one less than Kiara. Moved by her acting skills and performances in recent projects, and the way she carries herself, Rohit has been overcome by the desire to be in the same frame as the Bollywood diva.

Talking about Kiara, Rohit said: “I think I have never seen an actress become this versatile in such a short time. Be it any character, Kiara has nailed it and won everyone’s heart with her performance. She always brings out the best in her roles and that is something that has always fascinated me.”

On Kiara’s success story, Rohit added: “In such a short span of time, she has become the first choice of most of the directors in the industry. If I get the chance, it would be my great honour to share screen space with Kiara some day. I think we will look good on screen together.”

Rohit’s dream of working with Kiara might come true some day, but his small-screen character Rishi’s love might go away from him as Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) and Vikrant (Mohit Malhotra) will be soon getting married. Will that be the end of RishMi, or will Rishi win over his love?

To find out, tune into ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ at 8:30 p.m. daily on Zee TV.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ricky Ponting reveals best combined Australia-India Test XI ahead of WTC final
Next article
Sunny Leone expresses gratitude to husband Daniel for her Cannes moment
This May Also Interest You
News

Sunny Leone expresses gratitude to husband Daniel for her Cannes moment

Sports

Ricky Ponting reveals best combined Australia-India Test XI ahead of WTC final

News

How Sambhabana Mohanty juggles TV shoots with Ph.D. studies

Sports

All protesting wrestlers detained, Delhi Police remove tents at Jantar Mantar

Sports

Wrestling mess: Sakshi, Vinesh, Sangeeta detained by Delhi Police

Technology

China PC market suffers 24% decline, Lenovo leads

Technology

NASA, Boeing one step closer to Starliner crewed flight to ISS

News

Mark Hamill does not expect returning to 'Star Wars'

News

Munawar reveals 'Madari' has a contrasting mix of sound textures, poetry

News

Elizabeth Olsen warns future Marvel actors about franchise deals

Sports

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill has all of the qualities of a world-class player, says Vikram Solanki

News

Ram Charan announces his first production – a movie around Veer Savarkar

Health & Lifestyle

Human stomach cells may 'secrete insulin' to control blood sugar

News

As Andhra CM, NTR went beyond giving rice for Rs 2 a kg to the poor

Technology

Bengaluru-based virtual events platform Airmeet lays off 30% of workforce

News

Alicia Silverstone shares funny throwback snap of her being 'over' a photoshoot

News

Michelle Yeoh reveals how acting just happened to 'come by' for her

Technology

Musk says 'sorry' for Twitter taking up much space on phones

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US