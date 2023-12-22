Amitabh Bachchan asks about Emmy International winner in ‘KBC’, Vir Das reacts

Star comedian Vir Das has shared a reaction over a video of megastar Amitabh Bachchan questioning a ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ contestant about Indian International Emmy Award in 2023.

Vir took to X, formerly called Twitter, where he shared a clip from the quiz-based show. The question that Big B asked was “In 2023, which Indian was a joint winner of the International Emmy Award for Best Comedy Series?”

To which, the options were: A. Kapil Sharma, B. Mallika Dua, C. Vir Das and D. Zakir Khan.

After the contestant gave an incorrect answer, Big B said that it is Vir Das.

Sharing the video, Vir captioned the clip with a smiling face and folded hands emojis.

The 44-year-old comedian was feted with the International Emmy Award for Comedy for his standup special Vir Das: Landing.