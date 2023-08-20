Amitabh Bachchan’s quirky take on his outfit in ‘KBC’: ‘Hum soche shatranj khelne ja rahe hai’

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has a quirky take about his new outfit in the upcoming episode of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’. A new promo shared by Sony TV on Instagram shows a behind-the-scenes clip of Big B, wherein his makeup artiste is seen giving him final touches before the start of the episode.

The video titled ‘AB Unplugged’, shows a man from the audience praising Amitabh saying: “Bohot badhiya bohot acha lag raha hai.”

To this Big B replied: “Suit?”. The senior actor went on to say: “Sir humko jab pehenaya gaya, Hum soche shatranj khelne ja rahe hai.”

Big B was referring to his outfit which was a three piece black suit, with white checkered lines on it. The outfit was completed with a black tie and white shirt. He paired the outfit with white sneakers.

From three-piece suits, bowties, stylish scarves, and more, stylist Priya Patil is the one-woman army who has been instrumental in making television’s favourite host Amitabh Bachchan look dapper every season.

With new elements added to the gameplay, Priya styled Big B with evolving fashion trends that the megastar pulls off with elan.

Speaking about the ‘Badlaav’ in Bachchan’s look this season, Priya had earlier said: “For the 15th Season of KBC, my mood board included the brief of keeping the look ‘new’ and ‘fresh.’ Keeping the classic look intact, we have gone a step ahead, and added newer elements to it.”

“Sir will be seen in classic three-piece suits, Bandhgalas and Jodhpuris, but I am introducing a ‘Colour Play’ which will be a contrasting combination of colours. To elaborate, the waistcoats will have colour patterns like wine against navy, black and white, powder blue and navy, pinstripes with plains, checks with plains, and more,” she shared.

‘KBC 15’ airs on Sony.