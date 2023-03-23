Abdu Rozik’s team issues a statement on his fight with MC Stan

Bigg Boss 16 contestants and Mandali members Abdu Rozik and MC Stan’s fight doesn’t seem to end anytime soon. Their rivalry is getting nastier with each passing day. Ever since Abdu shared at events and on social media about his fight with MC Stan, everyone has been curious to know the real reason behind the spat.

Abdu revealed in the past that MC Stan’s changed behaviour has hurt him, the rapper has maintained silence over the matter. However, MC Stan’s fans have been very upset with Abdu and they have started to troll, mock and make nasty comments about the singer from Tajikistan.

This has not gone down well with Abdu and his team and they have released a statement slamming people who are mocking Abdu and also revealed the entire reason behind the fight between them.

The statement read, “First of all we would like to wish everyone Ramadan Mubarak and encourage everyone to be kind and peaceful always but furthermore on the holy month of Ramadan. We felt it was necessary to clear up the matter officially regarding Mc Stan since Abdu is receiving some backlash and hate without the public actually knowing any scenario. On March 20, Sajid Khan visited Abdu and Mc stan was calling Sajid’s phone. Abdu was so excited and happy to speak to Stan taking the phone “Salamalaikum mere dil, mere jaan how are you my brother I miss you so much.” Stan replied on speaker to Sajid, I will call you later and hung up. Abdu then sent Stan a voice note asking why didn’t you reply to my Salam or say you busy and until this day Stan has not responded or addressed why he did that.”

The statement further mentioned how during Stan’s Bengaluru show, his management misbehaved with him, “11th March Abdu and Stan were both in Bengaluru. Abdu spoke to Stan’s manager saying he wanted to support his brother by attending and not performing to which Abdu got a response from security team and organizers that Stan does not want Abdu in the venue. Abdu then thinking this was a mistake from the stan team, tried to go to the venue as a normal guest with a ticket only to be sworn at very bad words by Stan’s management and to be turned away at the normal entrance and have the car damaged and panels broken.”

Further in the statement, Abdu’s team shared what the singer had been told by the Mandali members and that MC Stan was upset as Abdu did not take picture with the former’s mother, “Lastly mandali members had informed Abdu that Stan said Abdu had not taken a picture with his mother at the Bigg Boss finale and that Stan was offended by this. Abdu was really upset to hear this as when Abdu came out of Bigg Boss one of his first calls was to Stan’s mother for salaam and to tell her Stan is doing OK. Of course since she wears a hijab and Abdu respects her massively he never refused any picture and was not asked but of course as a Muslim brother did not understand this issue.

Stan had also informed other Mandali members that Abdu had unfollowed him and had deleted their collab post but Abdu never followed Stan and had 4 million international followers before entering Bigg Boss and since Stan follows nobody it was never an issue discussed between them. The collab post with Abdu and Stan we can confirm was requested by Stan’s team by Whatsapp to post collab and later deleted by them also without telling Abdu.”