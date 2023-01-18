Bigg Boss 16: Fans are in love with Shiv Thakare and MC Stan’s bromance; calling ShivStan is a geniune bond

Bigg Boss gave a new task to the housemates in the latest episode. The inmates were supposed to comment on co-contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s game plan in Bigg Boss’s house.

Bigg Boss called Shiv and MC Stan in confession room to talk about the game. Shiv Thakare labelled her ‘zero.’ MC Stan said that her nature cannot be changed because she is too stubborn.

Later Stan and Shiv seeing talking about their bond. Dosti toh hai woh rahegi. Fans are loving ShivStan bond.

One user tweeted, “only pure and genuine bonds in #BB16 house are #ShivSum and #ShivStan ❤️ ShivThakare #SumbulTouqeerKhan MCStan”

Another user tweeted, “These two have my heart 💓🫶 I just wish and pray that any one of them wins 🤞 Aameeen ❣️ #ShivStan 🫶 #BigBoss #BigBoss16”

These two have my heart 💓🫶 I just wish and pray that any one of them wins 🤞 Aameeen ❣️ #ShivStan 🫶 #BigBoss #BigBoss16 pic.twitter.com/YaP7RcxfpB — Hemu ❤️ (@hemumehta5) January 16, 2023