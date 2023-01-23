Bigg Boss 16: Fans are in love with Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s chemistry

In yesterday’s episode of Bigg Boss 16, Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee start auditioning the contestants. They start enacting some of the legendary scenes from TV soaps.

Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee entered the house and auditioned contestants for their next project ‘Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2’. Housemates recreated various scenes from famous daily soaps.

Fans are in love with Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s chemistry during the act. One user tweeted, ” Chemistry toh hai ShivYanka @OrmaxMedia @ColorsTV @VootSelect FOREVER WITH SHIV THAKARE ShivThakare”

Another user tweeted, “Seriously I loved them PriyankaChaharChoudhury is a wonderful n effortless artist. #ShivThakare did for the first time and it was very good. ShivYanka #PriyankalsTheBoss #BBQueenPriyanka #PriyankaPaltan #PriyAnkit #BB16 #BiggBoss16”