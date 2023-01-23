scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Bigg Boss 16: Fans are in love with Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s chemistry

Fans are in love with Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's chemistry during the act in Bigg Boss 16. They are already shipping them as ShivYanka

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 16 Fans are in love with Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's chemistry pic courtesy twitter
Bigg Boss 16 Fans are in love with Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's chemistry pic courtesy twitter

In yesterday’s episode of Bigg Boss 16, Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee start auditioning the contestants. They start enacting some of the legendary scenes from TV soaps.

Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee entered the house and auditioned contestants for their next project ‘Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2’. Housemates recreated various scenes from famous daily soaps.

Fans are in love with Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s chemistry during the act. One user tweeted, ” Chemistry toh hai ShivYanka @OrmaxMedia @ColorsTV @VootSelect FOREVER WITH SHIV THAKARE ShivThakare”

Shivyanka

Another user tweeted, “Seriously I loved them PriyankaChaharChoudhury is a wonderful n effortless artist. #ShivThakare did for the first time and it was very good. ShivYanka #PriyankalsTheBoss #BBQueenPriyanka #PriyankaPaltan #PriyAnkit #BB16 #BiggBoss16”

Previous article
Merriam-Webster acquires Wordle clone Quordle
Next article
Favoritism won't help you build a team for ODI World Cup, says ex-Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Sometimes it is embarrassing to play a role of anchor in T20: Mohammad Rizwan

Sports

Darren Lehmann urges Australia to pick Ashton Agar as second spinner on Test tour of India

Sports

Favoritism won't help you build a team for ODI World Cup, says ex-Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria

Technology

Merriam-Webster acquires Wordle clone Quordle

Technology

Techies earning up to $1 mn a year laid off at Big Tech firms

News

KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty dance to 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' in their wedding celebrations

News

‘Barbie’ to ‘Nun 2’, Warner Bros. Pictures announce 2023 Indian theatrical line-up

Sports

U-17 friendly: Clinical India defeat Uzbekistan in Goa

News

Richa Chadha's next is based on true stories of Covid second wave

News

'Avatar: The Way of Water' becomes sixth film in history to pass $2 bn globally

News

Vivica Fox rallies for 'Kill Bill 3': 'Quentin, let's go!'

News

Christian Bale was worried about being typecast after playing Batman

Technology

Spotify to lay off employees amid deepening slowdown

Technology

Deeptech battery startup Log9 raises $40 mn, aims global footprint

News

Pamela Anderson claims Tim Allen flashed his privates at her when she was 23

Technology

HP launches new Envy x360 15 laptops for content creators in India

Sports

Bundesliga: Dortmund overpower Augsburg

Sports

Barca, Real Madrid to continue head-to-head in La Liga

Sports

Premier League: Nketiah makes last-minute winner for Arsenal as Haaland scores hat-trick for Man City

Sports

Serie A: Juve fight back twice to hold Atalanta

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US