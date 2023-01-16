scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is captain again; Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer and Soundarya Sharma nominated

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has again been named the captain of the house.

By News Bureau

‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has again been named the captain of the house. Bigg Boss said that ‘Ticket To Finale’ is also linked to captaincy and the contestants have to remove Nimrit from this position.

Bigg Boss asked her to read the rules, adding that if they are broken she will lose her captaincy. Tina, Priyanka and Shalin started planning as to how to break the rules so that Nimrit can be removed from her position.

Meanwhile, during the nomination task, each housemate has to name the contestant whom they think should leave the house.

The nominated contestants for this week are Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer and Soundarya Sharma.

‘Bigg Boss 16’ airs on Colors.

Previous article
Arrivederci, Gina Lollobrigida! You entertained the world – and made Kabir Bedi happy
Next article
Gina Lollobrigida: The 'Mona Lisa of the 20th Century' (Obituary)
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Global smartphone shipments fall 17% in Q4: Report

Technology

iPhone 15 Pro Max may feature folding lens camera

News

'BB16': Tina almost slaps Shalin for questioning her character

News

'Bigg Boss 16': Shiv chooses Priyanka over Nimrit for ticket to finale

News

'Shark Tank India 2': Sharks Aman, Anupam get into a heated tussle

Sports

1st ODI: Try to play the situations whenever I am playing, says Suryakumar Yadav

Sports

ILT20: Imran Tahir receives White Belt after a fantastic spell

Sports

1st ODI: It's an opportunity to prove myself in the middle order, says Ishan Kishan

News

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai to romance each other?

Technology

Apple holds release of AR Glasses, plans for low-cost MR headset

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kiara Advani blushes and hugs Sidharth Malhotra at Mission Majnu screening

News

N. Balakrishna, Junior NTR pay tributes to NTR on birth anniversary

News

S.S. Rajamouli: It’s a dream of every filmmaker to work in Hollywood

News

Bigg Boss 16: Fans are in love with Shiv Thakare and MC Stan’s bromance; calling ShivStan is a geniune bond

Health & Lifestyle

TN to have 708 Mohalla clinics by Feb

Sports

'Players are being harassed': Top Indian wrestler protest against WFI at Jantar Mantar

Sports

1st ODI: Hardik, Shardul, Ishan come in as India win toss, elect to bat first against New Zealand

News

Meet Bros wish to set the tone of 2023 with their latest track 'Javaan Toofaan'

Sports

'It's an abuse to domestic cricket': Venkatesh Prasad lashes out at selectors for ignoring Sarfaraz Khan

Sports

Aus Open: Nadal crashes out in second round

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US