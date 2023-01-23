scorecardresearch
Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare get into ugly fight; the latter says, “Arey 10-minute mein relation change kartey ho aise dost ho tum log”

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Shiv Thakare get into a fight for the ticket to the finale.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 16 Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare get into ugly fight pic courtesy twitter
In the current episode of Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan talks about elimination and evicts Soundarya Sharma. In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Shiv Thakare get into a fight for the ticket to the finale.

Bigg Boss allows the housemates to remove her from the captaincy. The makers are adding necessary drama to their reality shows and this is increasing the entertainment quotient.

In the promo, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, and Sumbul Touqeer get into an argument with Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Archana Gautam as they fight against Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Both, Priyanka and Archana try their level best to take away Nimirt’s captaincy during the ticket to the finale. Archana tells everyone that the bathroom was cleaned. Tina Datta and Priyanka even accuse Nimrit of not being good captain.

Priyanka continues her argument as she says that people have been sleeping even before the lights were off. She even tells mandli to bind with their friendship, but others want to play their games. She later goes to remove the rings but Sumbul stops her from doing so. Shiv loses his calm as he tells her that ‘Arey 10-minute mein relation change kartey ho aise dost ho tum log’.

