Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar’s ‘Main Aisa Hi Hoon’ journey from villain to hero makes him super happy

By Shweta Ghadashi
Abhishek Kumar
Abhishek Kumar_pic courtesy Jio cinema

Since the Bigg Boss 17 show is now coming to an end, the show’s makers today decided to dedicate the entire episode to the contestants and their journey.

Abhishek Kumar started off as the most negative person in the house. However, we also got to know that he is equally emotional. His love for Isha Malviya was seen in the show but things went ugly for him when Samarth Jurel entered the show. He tried his best to control his feelings for Isha but soon we did see him saying ugly things about her.

His introduction with Khanzaadi, his lovely moments that he spent with her and other moments. There were also moments when Abhishek Kumar tried his level best to hold his tears.

Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
