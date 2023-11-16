scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

‘Bigg Boss 17’: Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt call Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain ‘unhygienic’

Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt and Neil Bhatt tagged actress Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain as very "unhygenic" on national television.

By Agency News Desk
Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt call Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain 'unhygienic' _pic courtesy news agency
Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt call Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain 'unhygienic' _pic courtesy news agency

In the latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss 17’, housemates Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt and Neil Bhatt tagged actress Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain as very “unhygenic” on national television.

It all happened in the garden area, where Mannara started talking about Munawar Faruqui’s soft behaviour towards Ankita Lokhande. She says Munawar notices everything but tries to influence with his gestures.

She then talks about how he is talking to her differently and how his ego is hurt after being removed from the “Dimaag” house to “Dil” house.

Mannara then cited an example about how Munawar found the centre table not clean and Ankita gave him an earful saying that this is how we clean and Munawar did not react to that.

Aishwarya then says:”Mujhe yeh hygienic nahi lagti.”

Neil chimes in saying that he doesn’t find her nor Vicky hygienic. Mannara intervenes and says that Vicky likes to stay very clean to which Neil says “once in a blue moon.”

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Pedro Pascal eyed to play Mr Fantastic in 'Fantastic Four'
Next article
Halsey explains her 'cowardice' for being silent on Palestine-Israel conflict
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US