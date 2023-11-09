scorecardresearch
‘Bigg Boss 17’: Ankita Lokhande, Khanzaadi turn Manjulika to take out contestants from ‘power ki race’

Ankita Lokhande and KhanZaadi among many other housemates will be channeling their inner Manjulika to take out other housemates from the “power ki race”.

Ankita Lokhande, Khanzaadi turn Manjulika to take out contestants from ‘power ki race’ _ pic courtesy news agency
In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 17’, Ankita Lokhande and KhanZaadi among many other housemates will be channeling their inner Manjulika to take out other housemates from the “power ki race”.

In the promo shared by the channel on Instagram, a video shows Ankita dressed up in the look of the character of Manjulika from the film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’.

Bigg Boss’s voice is heard saying: “Aaj is mohalle main ek bhatakti aatma hai. Jin teen sadasya ko aap power ki race se baahar nikaalna chahati hai un par gulaal lagaye.”

Ankita is seen dancing and thensays Aishwarya abhi power lene ke kaabil nahi hai.

The actress then says: “Mannara ke paas power aa bhi jaati hai toh uska dimaag waale hi uska use karengay.”

To which, Mannara replies: “Mere paas dimaag hai.”

