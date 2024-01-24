Wednesday, January 24, 2024
TVNews

‘Bigg Boss 17’: Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar & Arun Mahshetty are the finalists

Vicky Jain's elimination, the 17th season of 'Bigg Boss' has finally got its top five contestants

By Agency News Desk
'Bigg Boss 17' Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar & Arun Mahshetty are the finalists
Bigg Boss 17 | Ankita Lokhande| Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra | Abhishek Kumar _ pic courtesy news agency

With Vicky Jain’s elimination, the 17th season of ‘Bigg Boss’ has finally got its top five contestants Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mahshetty.

The season’s final eviction took place on Tuesday night with Vicky Jain being shown the exit door. The housemates were asked to come to the activity area, where the fate of each housemate was kept.

The contestants were called one by one to a tree, where bird houses were kept hanging within which the names of the fate were kept in a piece of paper which had “finalist” written.

When Vicky opened his scroll, it read: “Evicted”.

The grand finale of the show hosted by Salman Khan is all set to take place on January 28.

Previous article
'If England play Bazball, the match may get over…', says Siraj
Next article
Bhumi Pednekar: Hope February is lucky for me again because of 'Bhakshak'
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
[adinserter block="7"]

More in Entertainment

[adinserter block="8"]