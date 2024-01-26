HomeTVNewsBigg Boss 17: Fans loved Mannara Chopra's journey vibe says 'Jaisi bhi...

Bigg Boss 17: Fans loved Mannara Chopra’s journey vibe says ‘Jaisi bhi hoon aapki Mannara hoon toh I hope aapka Mann aa raha hain Mannara pe’

Mannara Chopra is a full package of entertainment in Bigg Boss 17 house

Shweta Ghadashi
Mannara Chopra
Bigg Boss 17 is inching closer to its grand finale which is scheduled on January 28. Fans are eagerly waiting to know who will grab the trophy along with the prize money. 

Mannara Chopra is a full package of entertainment. She was emotional, rude, funny, sensitive, arrogant and everything else. She showed her real emotions always and kept learning new things. She had to face betrayal everytime in the house but she has also been very strong. The lady did went wrong but she was always ready to apologise.

Mannara is seen screaming and enjoying the moment as the audience cheers for her. She is unable to control her excitement as Bigg Boss praises her. He says that Mannara did not play the game but she lived every day in the house. Since day 1 of Bigg Boss 17, Bigg Boss haven been biased towards a few contestants and it seems as Mannara is his favourite of them all. Bigg Boss showed her best moments from her Bigg Boss 17 journey and she was seen getting all emotional.

