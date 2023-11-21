scorecardresearch
‘Bigg Boss 17’: Housemates engage in hilarious fight, gripping nomination

The upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 17’ comes with a new nomination task celebrating autumn.

'Bigg Boss 17' Housemates engage in hilarious fight, gripping nomination _pic courtesy news agency
‘Bigg Boss 17’ Housemates engage in hilarious fight, gripping nomination _pic courtesy news agency

The contestants are expected to sit under a makeshift tree adorned with leaves that have names of contestants written on them. The master of the house summons each contestant to sit under the tree and lights up one of the leaves. The seated one decides the fate of the one on the leaf.

The former must choose if the latter should be nominated or not. This one-of-a-kind autumn promises to shake up alliances and test the bonds formed within the house.

In a hilarious turn of events, the show witnesses a lively yet fun brawl between Aishwarya Sharma – Neil Bhatt and KhanZaadi, about overlapping duties, leading to a comic verbal exchange.

Their banter, filled with playful jabs about each other’s need for healing and tone policing left Isha Malviya and Aishwarya in splits.

Amid this chaos, Aishwarya couldn’t resist joining in on the fun, declaring, “My husband is back, Bigg Boss!”

‘Bigg Boss 17’ airs on Colors and JioCinema.

