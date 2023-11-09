scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

‘Bigg Boss 17’: Katrina Kaif set to crackle Weekend Ka Vaar episode

Katrina Kaif will be seen adding a scoop full of glitter in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode in ‘Bigg Boss 17’ hosted by Salman Khan.

By Agency News Desk
‘Bigg Boss 17’ Katrina Kaif set to crackle Weekend Ka Vaar episode
‘Bigg Boss 17’ Katrina Kaif set to crackle Weekend Ka Vaar episode _ pic courtesy news agency

In the upcoming Diwali special episode, actress Katrina Kaif will be seen adding a scoop full of glitter in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode in ‘Bigg Boss 17’ hosted by Salman Khan. Katrina along with the show’s host Salmanwill be seen promoting their upcoming actioner ‘Tiger’ 3, which is slated to release on November 12. With Katrina coming, the episode will definitely be a firecracker like with fun conversations and tasks with the housemate.

A promo shared by the channel, shows Katrina making a power packed entry in a yellow dress. She’s seen dancing and speaking to Salman and the housemates.

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode will have a high dose of laughter as well with comedians Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachya attending the show too.

This week’s eviction will be very interesting as contestants Ankita Lokhande, Neil Bhatt, Mannara Chopra, Aishwarya Sharma, Anurag Dobhal, Samarth Jurel, Arun Mahashetty, Navid Sole and Sunny Arya have been nominated.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Champions League: Real Madrid and Real Sociedad move into Round of 16
Next article
Yoga may help reduce frequency of seizures, related anxiety: AIIMS study
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US