‘Bigg Boss 17’: Vicky Jain on Neil Bhatt & Aishwarya Sharma’s hit list in nomination task

Neil Bhatt and his wife Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt have made it a point to make it clear to co-housemate Vicky Jain that they don’t like him.

By Agency News Desk
'Bigg Boss 17' Vicky Jain on Neil Bhatt & Aishwarya Sharma's hit list in nomination task

It seems TV couple Neil Bhatt and his wife Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt have made it a point to make it clear to co-housemate Vicky Jain that they don’t like him. A day after an ugly spat between the three over Vicky making “wife jokes” and laughing over Neil and Aishwarya’s relationship, the nomination day added fuel to fire.

In a promo shared by the channel on Instagram, the clip showed that Vicky is now in the hit list of Aishwarya and Neil.

The clip begins with Neil and Aishwarya saying that they are nominating Vicky.

Vicky returns the favour by taking Aishwarya’s name.

The actress is then seen saying: “Shuruat apne ki thi Vicky bhaiya. Dushmani nibhaungi main.”

Then the three are seen again engaging in a war of words amid the nomination task.

However, it was not revealed who has made it to the list of nominations for this week.

