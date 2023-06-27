scorecardresearch
Cast of 'Doosri Maa' celebrates 200-episode milestone

The TV drama 'Doosri Maa' has clocked 200 episodes. Celebrating this milestone, the main cast expressed their great delight in this achievement

The TV drama ‘Doosri Maa’ has clocked 200 episodes. Celebrating this milestone, the main cast expressed their great delight in this achievement, adding that it motivates them to aspire to even greater heights. Talking about the completion of 200 episodes, Neha Joshi, who plays the character of Yashoda, said: “I have had an amazing journey playing Yashoda in ‘Doosri Maa’. It’s all thanks to my team and audience’s love and support. This achievement motivates us to continue entertaining our viewers and reach even greater milestones! Let the celebration continue!”

The show tells the tale of a woman with her husband, two daughters, and in-laws, whose happy life comes to an unexpected turn when she and her husband unknowingly adopt his illegitimate child.

Aayudh Bhanushali, who plays the role of Krishna, said: “This is such a special moment for all of us! I am so happy that we have reached 200 episodes. It has been a wonderful journey, and we have become like an extended family. Congratulations to everyone on the team for this incredible achievement!”

Mohit Dagga essaying Ashok’s role, commented: “Being part of the ‘Doosri Maa’ team has been a delightful journey. I can hardly believe that we’ve already reached the remarkable milestone of 200 episodes! I’m incredibly proud of our entire team for putting in their best efforts to make the show successful.”

Darshan Dave, who plays the role of Randheer Sharma said: “I am a recent addition to the show, and I am thrilled to be part of this incredible celebration. Congratulations to the team who put in their efforts day and night to make this show a grand success.”

‘Doosri Maa’ airs Monday to Friday on &TV.

