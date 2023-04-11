scorecardresearch
Chandrabose to gift pen that scripted 'Naatu Naatu' to best performer of Telugu Indian Idol 2 episode

Chandra Bose will be seen as a special guest on Telugu Indian Idol 2, streaming on OTT platform aha.

By Agency News Desk

Oscar-winning Telugu lyricist Chandra Bose will be seen as a special guest on Telugu Indian Idol 2, streaming on OTT platform aha.

The 100 per cent local OTT platform, announced that Chandrabose, who won the Academy Award for Best Original Song for ‘Naatu Naatu’ from the Telugu film ‘RRR’, will support and cheer for the Top 9 contestants on April 14 and 15.

In a statement, Chandrabose expressed his excitement at being a part of the show and his eagerness to witness the next generation of Telugu music talent. “Music is my life, and I am delighted to see the next generation of musicians set to take Telugu music to the next level.”

Along with witnessing their performances, Chandrabose has a unique gift in store for spur them on.

“For the episode’s best performer, I will be giving away the pen that I used to write the lyrics for ‘Naatu Naatu’. I hope this serves as a token of inspiration for all the contestants and encourages them to continue pursuing their passion for music,” Bose added.

Joining Chandrabose will be Telugu playback singer Rahul Sipligunj, the voice behind ‘Naatu Naatu’. As a talented musician, Rahul’s presence on the show is a nod to the importance of breaking barriers and creating opportunities for budding artists.

