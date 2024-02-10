HomeTVNews

Dalljiet Kaur removes pics with husband Nikhil, drops his last name; team issues statement

Dalljiet Kaur sparked divorce rumours after removing all her pictures with second husband Nikhil and dropping his last name, her team has come out with a statement.

After television actress Dalljiet Kaur sparked divorce rumours after removing all her pictures with second husband Nikhil and dropping his last name, her team has come out with a statement. It was last year when Dalljiet married her husband Nikhil, a businessman based out of Kenya. She then moved base along with her son Jaydon.

Amid the speculations, her team has issued that she’s in the country due to a family medical emergency.

The statement read: “Dalljiet and Jaydon are in India currently for Dalljiet’s Dads surgery to be followed by her Maa’s surgery, which requires her to be beside them.”

The statement further read that Dalljiet at the moment would not like to make any comments about the ongoing speculations and requests for privacy.

“In addition to this i would only like to add that Dalljiet at the moment would not like to make any further comments on anything, because kids are in the picture. Please respect her kids privacy and please consider this as the only statement she would like to give out ,” it read.

It was in 2023, when Dalljiet and Nikhil got married.

Dalljiet is known for her works in ‘Kulvaddhu’, ‘Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon’ and ‘Kaala Teeka’. She was previously married to TV actor Shalin Bhanot.

