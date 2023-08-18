scorecardresearch
Dance duo Zero Degree to bedazzle judges on 'India's Got Talent'

For fans holding their breath, the long wait is over as the talent based reality show 'India's Got Talent' has unveiled its 'Top 14' contestants this weekend.

Taking the spotlight this week will be the dynamic dance duo Zero Degrees, who will deliver a power packed performance with ‘Koi Yahan Nache Nache’, mesmerising the judges and the audiences.

Hailing from Mumbai, the duo Zero Degrees has already carved themselves quite a niche with their unique and creative dance moves, which made it easy enough for them to enter the Top 14 of the show, and with the ring of a Golden Buzzer on top of that.

The talent based reality show has been showcasing diverse talents from all across India which have won the hearts of the jury, which includes judges Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Badshah.

This episode, the group will take the stage by storm with a creative and powerful performance, dancing to the tune of ‘Koi Yahan Nache Nache’.

The electrifying performance, backed by their great choreography and top notch execution will end up wowing the jury, with judge Shilpa Shetty Kundra even giving them her ‘Hunar Salam’.

Impressed by their performance, Badshah will say, “You are all the coolest. You already have an incredible dance routine, but if this was a competition for coolness, you would have won ‘India’s Got Talent’. Nidhi’s entry is always like that of a star and the entire crew’s performance is like a breath of fresh air. ‘India’s Got Talent’ is all about entertainment, and what you’re delivering is pure entertainment. You all look really cool.”

Bedazzled with their performance, Shilpa concurring with Badshah, will say, “Your dance is brilliant, but Nidhi’s expressions are something else. She’s like a young Govinda, a female form of Govinda in a miniature version.”

The Top 14 contestants may have achieved an honour by beating out the rest of their fierce competition, but they have also taken a great challenge as they will have to prove their mettle to the judges, none of whom are easily impressed.

As such, the Top 14 will have to give it their all and perform awe-inspiring acts, thereby proving they deserve to be in the ‘Talent Ka World Premiere’.

India’s Got Talent airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

