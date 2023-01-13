scorecardresearch
Madhuri Dixit reveals a secret about ‘Saajan’ song

By News Bureau

Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit recalled shooting for the song ‘Bahot Pyaar Karte Hain’ from her blockbuster film ‘Saajan’ and shared what brought about its visually appealing special effects.

After listening to ‘Indian Idol 13’ contestant Senjuti Das she was stunned and praised her for singing the popular songs from her movie so beautifully.

She sang ‘Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai’ and ‘Bahut Pyar Karte Hain’ from the romantic film ‘Saajan’.

Madhuri said: “You have such a melodious voice, Senjuti. You sang the song beautifully. You took me back to those days when we were shooting for this film and I was stormed with memories. You even put your own style in the songs which were beautiful.”

“Also, I have attended so many live shows but the way your notes hit, it’s amazing. Whether it be high or low notes, it comes with ease in your singing. There is a lot of emotion in your singing as well, the way you change your voice, and that helps actors like us when we perform. So I must say you have a melodious voice.”

Further, Madhuri shared that for the visually alluring scene in the song ‘Bohot Pyar Karte hai’, dry ice was kept on the piano keys.

Madhuri has given a number of hits and she is also known for her dancing skills. She is a trained Kathak dancer and acted in films such as ‘Tezaab’, ‘Parinda’, ‘Anjaam’, ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’, ‘Koyla’, ‘Pukar’, among others.

Madhuri appeared on the singing reality show for ‘Celebrating Madhuri Dixit Nene’ episode

‘Indian Idol 13’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Entertainment Today

