Ed Sheeran 'wouldn't mind' showing up in a reality TV show

‘Shape of You’ hitmaker Ed Sheeran revealed he wouldn’t mind showing up in a reality TV show as it “looks fun”, reports Mirror.co.uk. The 32-year-old talked about the idea of showing up in the hit series, ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’ during an appearance on the ‘Jonathan Ross Show’.

The singer sits down with Russell Crowe, Lily Allen, Michael Buble and Desiree Burch in the upcoming episode.

He said, as quoted by Mirror.co.uk, “The one I would do is probably I’m A Celebrity…(Get Me Out Of Here!) it looks quite fun. Genuinely. It looks fun. If I had time off, you go in a jungle with a bunch of people you sort of know. I’m not going to do it – I do like the idea of it”.

As per Mirror.co.uk, in recent weeks, Ed has opened up about his personal life, including how he developed an eating disorder after comparing himself to pop stars like Justin Bieber.

The singer previously said he began struggling with his body image after he collaborated with Justin and Shawn Mendes, who have “fantastic figures”.